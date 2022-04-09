AGF Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.70. The company had a trading volume of 560,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

