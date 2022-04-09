AGF Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,376,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,240,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. 1,008,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,873. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

