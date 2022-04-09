AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,391,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,821,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $413.09. 1,061,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.54 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

