Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

