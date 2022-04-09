AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Shares of RERE opened at $4.33 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AiHuiShou International will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AiHuiShou International (RERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.