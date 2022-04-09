Akash Network (AKT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $929,538.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $147.75 million and approximately $929,538.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

