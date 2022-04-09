Akroma Tops One Day Volume of $19.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $16,406.34 and $19.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.96 or 0.07616516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00098796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

