Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $211.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $144.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

