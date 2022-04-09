Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

