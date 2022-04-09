Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.77, but opened at $35.56. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 7,375 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.