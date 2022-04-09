Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

ALX opened at $257.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $299.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

