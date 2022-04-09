Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a SEK 350 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

