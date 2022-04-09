Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.77. 49,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 101,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.52.

ASTL has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

