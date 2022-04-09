Allan Walker Acquires 566,367 Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) Stock

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) insider Allan Walker acquired 566,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £39,645.69 ($51,994.35).

LON HZM opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Horizonte Minerals Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of £264.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.01.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.