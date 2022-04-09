Allan Walker Acquires 566,367 Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) Stock

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) insider Allan Walker acquired 566,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £39,645.69 ($51,994.35).
LON HZM opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Horizonte Minerals Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of £264.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.01.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
