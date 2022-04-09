Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Josephine Dixon Buys 2,388 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Josephine Dixon purchased 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 979 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £23,378.52 ($30,660.35).

Josephine Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Josephine Dixon purchased 1,112 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.64) per share, with a total value of £10,719.68 ($14,058.60).

ATST opened at GBX 981 ($12.87) on Friday. Alliance Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.84 ($11.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.23). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 966.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,003.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

About Alliance Trust (Get Rating)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

