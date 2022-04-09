Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €247.75 ($272.25).
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €216.95 ($238.41) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($227.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €213.49 and a 200 day moving average of €207.77.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
