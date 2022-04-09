Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €247.75 ($272.25).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €216.95 ($238.41) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($227.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €213.49 and a 200 day moving average of €207.77.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.