Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.40.

AP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$44.99. 165,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,016. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$39.80 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.74.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

