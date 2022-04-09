Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 425,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.40% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 971,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

