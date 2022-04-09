Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 499,253 Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 499,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Vapotherm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $4,583,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 172,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Vapotherm from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Vapotherm stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $187.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.