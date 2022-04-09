Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $9.95 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 218,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,951,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

