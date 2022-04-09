Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $10.96 Million Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 293,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,958,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.39% of Atlantic Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

