Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $11.69 Million Investment in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 443,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Datto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Datto by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Datto by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,783 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,944 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

NYSE MSP opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $29.12.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

