Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,212 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after buying an additional 241,677 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,293,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.62. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $216.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

