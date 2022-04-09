Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $12.10 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,095,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 570.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $249.61 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.99 and its 200-day moving average is $241.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

