AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.39

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.39 and last traded at C$29.25, with a volume of 262858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.79.

ALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The firm has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 36.62.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 121.90%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

