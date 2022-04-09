Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALS. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ALS stock traded up C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$24.35. 105,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,941. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.47. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.92 and a 1-year high of C$25.68.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

