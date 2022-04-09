Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) to post sales of $90.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $91.01 million. Ambarella reported sales of $70.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $386.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $396.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $463.29 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $485.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.69. 425,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,580. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after buying an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ambarella by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.