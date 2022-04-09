Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives $31.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

AMTB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 in the last 90 days. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. 65,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,949. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

