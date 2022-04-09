American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE AXL opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.88 million, a P/E ratio of 225.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.