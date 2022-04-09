American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 17.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $57.46 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 783.37%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

