American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

