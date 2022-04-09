American Research & Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

