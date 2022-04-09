American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti lifted their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 270,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $643.35 million, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

