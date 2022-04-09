AMO Coin Trading 110.3% Higher This Week (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 110.3% higher against the dollar. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $72.20 million and $29.35 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

