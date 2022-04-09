Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.46 Million

Brokerages predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will post $355.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.24 million and the highest is $370.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $312.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

