Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.14. Franchise Group reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

