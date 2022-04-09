Analysts Anticipate Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) to announce $289.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.63 million. Guild posted sales of $526.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guild.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

GHLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,460. The stock has a market cap of $580.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Guild has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.