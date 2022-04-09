Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.88 Million

Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the highest is $27.60 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $29.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $124.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $136.70 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $271,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.69. 22,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

