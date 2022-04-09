Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.76 Million

Brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.87 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $16.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $138.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $178.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.84 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $152.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,399. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $550.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.14. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

About MacroGenics (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.