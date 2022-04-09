Analysts Anticipate On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ON by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $100,520,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONON opened at $22.68 on Friday. ON has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

