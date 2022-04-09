Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.70. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $323.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.15 and its 200 day moving average is $406.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.