Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.70. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software stock opened at $323.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.15 and its 200 day moving average is $406.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Paycom Software (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.
