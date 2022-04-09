Analysts Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 78,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,486. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

