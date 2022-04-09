Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 7,900.22%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vaxart’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VXRT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,127. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

