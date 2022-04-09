Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,248. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

