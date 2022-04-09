Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.07. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.70. 533,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $159.57 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

