Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.55 Million

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) to announce $235.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.60 million to $236.60 million. CONMED posted sales of $232.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $44,198,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 553.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $26,698,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth $14,466,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth $14,444,000.

Shares of CNMD traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.33. 175,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,186. CONMED has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

