Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

