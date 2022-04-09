Analysts Offer Predictions for Shell plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,156.43.

Shares of SHEL opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. Shell has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

