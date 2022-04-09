Analysts Set AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) PT at GBX 397

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397 ($5.21).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 320 ($4.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.31) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of AJB traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 322.20 ($4.23). The stock had a trading volume of 462,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,732. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 310.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 358.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 474.80 ($6.23).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

