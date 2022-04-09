Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Price Target at $32.83

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,273,085 shares of company stock worth $31,507,921 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YOU traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 691,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. Clear Secure has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

